UPDATE: flipped truck on Westside Road to be towed

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The truck has been flipped up right side, but traffic is backed up behind the incident.

A Capital News reporter on scene says traffic is moving slowly, but smoothly.

The truck will be towed away momentarily and normal traffic patterns should resume.

ORIGINAL

A truck has flipped on its side on Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

The driver of the Two Sisters Poultry and Meat truck says he lost control while turning and the vehicle turned on its side.

A tow truck is on scene to get the truck upright and off the road.

The truck is blocking one lane of traffic.

RCMP said alcohol is not being considered as a contributing factor.

