A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)

A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)

Truck crashes at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal due to brake failure

The driver was badly injured in the crash on Sept. 13

On Sept. 13, passengers waiting to cross the lake at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal were subject to an alarming scene.

At approximately 2 p.m., a commercial cement truck crashed at the terminal due to brake failure gong down the hill.

“The driver turned the runaway vehicle in front of the docked ferry, flipped it, and crashed,” said Karin Macaulay, an eyewitness. “Somehow he was able to avoid all the other vehicles and people in the terminal.”

The driver was trapped in the vehicle until emergency responders arrived on scene and were able to cut open the roof. After an approximate 45-minute delay, the ferry loaded the waiting vehicles and left once the site was secure.

“As the ferry pulled away, we could see that the driver was being pulled out of the wreckage,” said Macaulay.

The driver was badly injured and airlifted to hospital via helicopter. The Creston RCMP have been unable to provide an update on the man’s condition.

Officers determined there was no criminal element to the crash and have turned over the investigation to WorkSafe BC.

READ MORE: RCMP suspect car blast linked to West Kootenay drug trafficking, organized crime

Creston ValleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack psychiatric nurse suspended after violating professional boundaries
Next story
Okanagan foresters log awards

Just Posted

Collections Committee members from left to right: Ann Nott, Robert Hayes, Eleanor Geen and Rosemary Carter – photo contributed.
Sharing stories and making connections at Lake Country Museum & Archives

Val Johnson
Kelowna Votes: Val Johnson

Chris Fieber
Kelowna Votes: Chris Fieber

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior-wide drug alert after cluster of fatal overdoses in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image