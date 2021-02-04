An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.

TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

  • Feb. 4, 2021 3:44 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University has offered bursaries to students living in certain nuisance properties in the city due to safety concerns.

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties, in violation of the city’s good neighbour bylaw after a number of events including criminal activity, fires and other disturbances.

Only students living in specific residences declared nuisance properties will be eligible for the bursary, according to TRU dean of students Christine Adam.

“But any time we have a student in a situation where, for whatever reason, there are safety concerns, we work with them to make sure they’re safe. And sometimes for other reasons, as well,” she told KTW.

The properties on and near West Columbia Street include the Star Lodge, Desert Inn, Knights Inn, Columbia Motor Lodge, Ramada Inn, Hospitality Inn, Panorama Inn, Best Western Plus and Grandview Hotel. Also designated was the Acadian Motor Inn downtown.

Students who take up the university’s offer can receive up to $750 if they move into on-campus accommodations or $400 if they move elsewhere off-campus.

Adam said the university has also arranged some flexibility for monthly payment options for those turning to on-campus housing.

“We are concerned about the health and well-being of TRU students living at these properties,” Adam wrote in a letter posted to TRU’s website on Jan. 29.

Those with questions or interested in making the move can email admin@truresidence.ca for more information.

A university housing administrator said as of Thursday, Feb. 4, no applications have been received for the program, nor has any student expressed interest, so far.

Kamloops

