Trial watering schedule in place for Grindrod customers

A trial watering schedule has been implemented for Grindrod Water customers for at least one month. (RDNO)

Area divided into three portions, each allotted two days of sprinkler use

A trial schedule for water restrictions is in place for customers on the Grindrod Water System.

These restrictions allow residents to water with sprinklers amid the heat wave, while ensuring the amount of water used by the community at one time doesn’t exceed the treatment plant’s capacity and empty the reservoir.

Most lawns and gardens only need water once or twice a week, so the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is splitting the Grindrod area.

The area has been split into three sections and each section is given two days to use sprinklers between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. No sprinklers are allowed on Wednesday.

Area A is slated for Sundays and Thursdays, B for Monday and Friday. Tuesday and Saturday are for Area C

The new schedule will be in place for one month to assess effectiveness.

