Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

The wheels of justice are still turning, although slowly.

A man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sixth Street NE won’t be standing trial until 2020.

At a court appearance in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Nov. 26, it was decided that the next court date for 39-year-old Kenneth Robert LaForge would be Feb. 4, 2020. At that time, a date for his trial in Supreme Court will be set.

LaForge, who is in custody, faces three charges in connection with the fire: mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

Read more: Man accused in church shooting also charged with arson

Read more: Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed 7-Eleven to stand trial

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.
Next story
Death of Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao sparks outpouring of grief

Just Posted

Okanagan teams in the hunt at B.C. volleyball provincials

Boys and girls high school teams from across the Okanagan continue the trek to the championships

West Kelowna one step closer to getting new school

The Central Okanagan School Board has won appeal to investigate building new school on Webber Road

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Prepare to be in awe by Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates valley talent with latest exhibit

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

Most Read