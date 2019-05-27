Tejwant Danjou is accused of second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (Kathy Michaels - The Capital News)

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Trial dates have been fixed for a Surrey man accused of committing murder in the Okanagan.

Tejwant Danjou, who is charged with second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna, appeared by video at the B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Monday, May 27.

Danjou’s defence attorney Donna Turko and a representative for Crown prosecutor Simone McCallum met to fix Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury.

The pre-trial will be eight days, starting on Nov. 18, 2019. The trial by jury will be 25 days, starting on Feb. 24, 2020.

READ MORE: Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69 at the time, was charged with killing her.

Police also said the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

READ MORE: Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson
Next story
Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

Just Posted

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

Car smashes into pole outside West Kelowna business

The pole managed to stop the car from driving further and hitting the building

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Cars broken into at Okanagan soccer field

Players and families reminded to lock vehicles and don’t leave valuables in car

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

‘It was really kinda crazy to see’: Slackline act spotted in South Okanagan

Penticton resident saw the act during a hike

Margaret Caldwell was dedicated community volunteer

Summerland resident served in Second World War, later received community award

Sky lanterns prohibited in Okanagan city

Anyone caught responsible for starting wildfires can be fined, such as Cache Creek man

Most Read