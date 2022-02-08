Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder still undecided

A hearing to fix a trial date for Lynda Saundry was adjourned

Lynda Saundry, 61, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry will appear in Vernon court Feb. 22, 2022, to fix a date for a trial. (Facebook photo)

A trial date for a North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder will be set later this month, following another adjournment.

Lynda Saundry, 61, is charged in relation to the killing of 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was found in a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong, on July 30, 2020.

She was arrested a few days after the discovery. Police said Saundry and Jones knew each other.

Saundry was committed to stand trial on first-degree murder charges following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021, after she elected to be tried by judge and jury in May 2021.

A trial date was meant to be decided today, Feb. 8, but the hearing was adjourned and a date will now be set on Feb. 22.

Saundry had previously appeared in court on Jan. 10 for the same purpose.

Brendan Shykora

