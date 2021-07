Emergency repairs at a trestle bridge near Kal Beach will be underway until Thursday, July 15.

While repairs are underway, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect along Kal Road between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and signs.

If possible, the District of Coldstream suggests using an alternative route.

