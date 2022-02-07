A sign greets people on the Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary near Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A sign greets people on the Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary near Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘Tremendous loss’: Three dead after house fire in southern Alberta First Nation

Siksika First Nation’s chief and council are asking for privacy after tragedy strikes community

Three people are dead after a house fire in a First Nation community in southern Alberta.

The Siksika First Nation, southeast of Calgary, said an early morning blaze on Saturday left three Nation members dead. It did not provide the ages or relationships of the deceased.

Siksika Fire Rescue, Siksika Mental Health and Wellness Services, RCMP and emergency medical services responded to the fire.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said first responders made it to the home around 5 a.m. An adult female was pulled from the flames but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

“The fire had grown to the point where they were no longer able to do any interior searches,” said Brideaux. “Reports were that the home was fully engulfed.”

The First Nation’s chief and council are asking for privacy after the tremendous loss.

“These types of incidents are devastating not only for the families of the deceased but for the first responders and community as a whole,” they said in a statement.

RCMP spokesperson Tammy Keibel said an investigation is ongoing but the fire has been deemed non-suspicious.

She said police will not be releasing any additional details on those who died at the request of the First Nation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht

fire

Previous story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods
Next story
Disappointing finish in Liberal leadership race for Kelowna-Mission MLA

Just Posted

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (left) and City of Vernon Climate Action Advisary Committee co-chair Mary Stockdale announce the city’s new curbside organics collection program starting in May. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Curbside organics collection program coming to Vernon

Elena Gaskell of Vernon suffered a serious knee injury on her last day of training at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo Submitted)
Knee injury knocks down Vernon freestyle skier

BC Legislature (Govt. of BC)
Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs

Conservative MP Candice Bergen will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members during a town hall meeting Feb. 28. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
New opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members