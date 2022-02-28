Trees being removed from Vernon beach

The city is taking out six cottonwood trees that are past their life expectancy at Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake

The City of Vernon is removing six more cottonwood trees along the beach and parking area of Kin Beach Park starting Monday, Feb. 28. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon is removing select cottonwood trees from the Kin Beach area this week as part of an ongoing maintenance project.

Starting today, Feb. 28, a total of six cottonwood trees will be removed. These trees are considered past their life expectancy and are becoming hazardous.

Cottonwood trees have less stability than other mature trees and this could lead to branches falling during major storms or strong winds. Over the last six years, the City of Vernon has removed some cottonwood trees on an annual basis.

“To make sure we still have beautiful trees in our park, the parks department has planted other varieties of trees throughout the park as succession trees,” said Kendra Kryszak, manager, parks and public spaces.

There are numerous hazards/risks in construction zones and the city is requesting that members of the public respect this construction zone at Kin Beach and stay away from the area.

The work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, March 4.

