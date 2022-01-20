Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

Tree had some growing issues but club didn’t expect it to come down

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)

Vernon BMX will be missing a longtime friend from the track for the 2022 season.

A tree located on Corner 1 of the layout fell across the track Wednesday, Jan. 19, and will have to be removed.

“I have a picture of the tree in the park when it was just a tiny bush,” said club president Shylo Orchard. “So sad to see the Corner 1 tree go.”

The City of Vernon takes care of the club grounds while the club handles the rest.

“The tree had some struggles with how it was growing but we had no idea this was going to happen,” said Orchard.

Vernon BMX is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon BMX wraps strange season

READ MORE: WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local News

Previous story
‘Huge problem in Oliver’: Man facing 28 charges arrested at Osoyoos hotel
Next story
Probation for man who broke into South Shuswap home when in need of mental health support

Just Posted

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)
Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a woman in December 2020, which left her with a serious eye injury. (File Photo)
Vernon police cleared of wrongdoing after intoxicated woman injured during arrest

Kidston Elementary School
No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold

The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team welcomes five new recruits for 2022-23 season (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls