Tree-planting program looks to increase West Kelowna’s green space

The City of West Kelowna is hoping that their Urban Re-Leaf program takes root with locals.

Residents are encouraged to buy a tree at wholesale cost through the residential planting program, created to encourage property owners to increase the green canopy throughout the community and help curb climate change.

Tree sales for this year’s Urban Re-Leaf program end on April 3.

There are four different deciduous tree species to choose from with over 500 trees available for purchase.

The trees are sold for $65 plus taxes at westkelownacity.ca. Purchases are limited to two trees per Greater Westside property.

Tree pick-up will take place Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex gravel parking lot at 2760 Cameron Road.

Staff will load the tree, but residents must supply appropriate transport. Locals are required to bring a vehicle capable of transporting a tree that is between six and 12 feet tall in a 10-gallon pot. Pick-up trucks are recommended.

