Mother Nature continues to make travelling difficult for North Okanagan motorists.

A tree is on the road near Enderby, blocking the southbound lane on Highway 97A.

Traffic is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Fenton and Brickyard roads for 2.3 kms.

Meanwhile motorists are urged not to travel unless necessary.

And power outages continue to affect thousands of residents.

