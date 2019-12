Traffic is down to one lane heading eastbound into Kelowna

Traffic is backed up along the William R. Bennett Bridge after a tree fell onto Harvey Avenue near the north end of the bridge heading into Kelowna this morning.

According to reports, eastbound traffic is down to one lane as city crews deal with the tree.

RCMP are also on scene directing traffic.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.