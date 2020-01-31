Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Rogers Pass between Revelstoke and Field. B.C.

Expect lengthy closures due to high avalanche risk from this evening to Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the area, calling for up to 25 cm. They recommend caution as visability while driving may be greatly reduced due to heavy snow.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Parks Canada is also forecasting high avalanche risk for the backcountry in Glacier National Park, “With the forecasted storm, avalanche hazard is expected to reach “extreme” by early Saturday morning. All winter permit areas are closed.”

Tomorrow, avalanche risk is expected to become exstreme in the alpine.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Just Posted

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Kelowna’s population soars to 140,000 people

The entire Central Okanagan is now estimated at around 217,000

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

‘Pineapple express’ heading towards Okanagan

The weather system will bring warm air and wind originating from Hawaii

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

‘Truly heroic’: Police officer pulls Okanagan man from car submerged in frigid waters

RCMP Staff Sgt. Major Robert Daly jumped into action Jan. 24 while off duty with his daughter

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Most Read