Transportation partnership to be discussed at Lake Country council

A review of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership will be presented Tuesday

The biggest push for Lake Country in the transportation department is to get funding from the provincial government for the Glenmore Road and Hwy 97 intersection, said Mayor James Baker.

A review of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan will be presented at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, which outlines the next three years of the partnership between Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and the Westbank First Nation.

STPCO was formed in 2012 with a focus on regional transportation planning, regional trails and cycling networks and partnerships with senior governments.

“A lot of it has to do with our transit system and what the (ministry) is doing with our corridor,” said Baker.

STPCO looks at a range of transportation planning and management issues in the region, including transit.

For 2017, Lake Country spent $23,448 for STPCO operations, and the funding is based on population size, said Matt Vadar, manager of strategic and support services with the District of Lake Country.

The amount for the district in 2018 will be determined in the budget which will be released mid-January.

Lake Country was not as indecisive as West Kelowna to be on board with the partnership. Earlier this year, West Kelowna indicated it wanted out of the partnership and gave its notice to leave next year. The city council voted 4-2 earlier this week to remain in the STPCO.

“Going forward in 2018 we’re still at the same point. We’re all partners still and we recognize the regional aspects of it is key,” said Vadar.

