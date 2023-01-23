Changes are also coming to the city’s public hearing process. (Black Press file photo)

Transparency on tap for Kelowna council

‘We need to hear from the community’

City council is looking to give the public more of a say at its regular meetings.

“Maybe a couple of times a month to start where there is a 15 or 20-minute period, you’re able to come up and speak for three minutes and bring us your concerns,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The goal is to provide interactions and information that may help council initiate positive changes throughout the community, he added.

“We need to hear from the community and they don’t really have that opportunity to potentially voice their concerns,” said Dyas.

Staff is putting together a report on the plan for council consideration.

Changes are also coming to the city’s public hearing process.

They are currently scheduled for Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The plan is to move the start time to 4 p.m., and possibly 3 p.m. if required by the hearing agenda.

Dyas said the change will keep meetings more succinct and efficient.

“My responsibility will be also to make sure that council moves as efficiently as possible.”

Coun. Mohini Singh noted that more transparency from council was something it heard loud and clear during the 2022 election campaign.

“We are listening and are responding accordingly.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity CouncilCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder

Just Posted

Changes are also coming to the city’s public hearing process. (Black Press file photo)
Transparency on tap for Kelowna council

Lake Country RCMP are looking to identify this man, a suspect in multiple Lake Country crimes. (Crime Stoppers)
Lake Country RCMP searching for suspect in bike theft

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

(Third Space Charity/Instagram)
Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues