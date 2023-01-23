Transparency on tap for Kelowna council

‘We need to hear from the community’

City council is looking to give the public more of a say at its regular meetings.

“Maybe a couple of times a month to start where there is a 15 or 20-minute period, you’re able to come up and speak for three minutes and bring us your concerns,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The goal is to provide interactions and information that may help council initiate positive changes throughout the community, he added.

“We need to hear from the community and they don’t really have that opportunity to potentially voice their concerns,” said Dyas.

Staff is putting together a report on the plan for council consideration.

Changes are also coming to the city’s public hearing process.

They are currently scheduled for Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The plan is to move the start time to 4 p.m., and possibly 3 p.m. if required by the hearing agenda.

Dyas said the change will keep meetings more succinct and efficient.

“My responsibility will be also to make sure that council moves as efficiently as possible.”

Coun. Mohini Singh noted that more transparency from council was something it heard loud and clear during the 2022 election campaign.

“We are listening and are responding accordingly.”

