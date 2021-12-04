Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The precautionary shut down of the Trans Mountain pipeline continues, but British Columbia’s gasoline supply is secure for now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The precautionary shut down of the Trans Mountain pipeline continues, but British Columbia’s gasoline supply is secure for now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline set to restart after weeks shutdown

The pipeline was shut down by the Nov. 14 atmospheric river

Trans Mountain Pipeline is expected to restart Sunday (Dec. 5) after being shut down for nearly three weeks by flooding and mudslides in B.C.

In a statement released at noon on Saturday, Trans Mountain said the pipeline has remained safe throughout the shutdown period and there is no indication of any spills or serious damage to the pipeline.

“Trans Mountain completed detailed investigations of the pipe’s integrity and geotechnical assessments of the surrounding landscape to confirm readiness to restart the line.”

“Restarting the pipeline has required a significant, sustained effort to re-instate access lost due to damaged roads, changes in river flows, and adverse weather. Crews worked around the clock to clear highways, build bridges and manage watercourses to allow for access and repairs to the pipeline.”

Trans Mountain will continue additional emergency work to support the pipeline over the coming weeks.

Restarting the pipeline may help ease gas rations that are in place for the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Restrictions limiting drivers to only 30 litres of gas at the pump were put in place to prevent hoarding and ensure there was enough fuel for anyone who needs it.

When operating at full capacity, Trans Mountain transports approximately 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

READ MORE: B.C. ‘confident’ there is enough gas supply, motorists are following fuel rules: Farnworth

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC FloodTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
New Vernon college student housing to include Indigenous design
Next story
Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

Just Posted

The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)
Okanagan water briefs: B.C. invasive mussel protection efforts find traction

Eric Norkum sending a rock roll with Kelowna in the background (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna mountain bikers shred Knox Moutain in the dark

The first Lumby Mistletoe and Holly Christmas Market – which will include Santa Claus in attendance along with the annual Lumby Fire Department’s Toy Drive – will be held Dec. 11 and 12 at the Whitevalley Community Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Lumby set for holly jolly Christmas market

View of Okanagan Lake overlooking Peachland's lakefront community core. (File photo)
Peachland watershed focus of research study