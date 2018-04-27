A screen shot of the area where a vehicle accident has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway.

Trans-Canada Highway shut down east of Sicamous

Vehicle incident closes both directions of traffic

UPDATE: 4:44 p.m.

The estimated time of the Trans-Canada Highway re-opening is 10 p.m., according to DriveBC.

The next update from DriveBC is expected to come at 5:30 p.m.

For up to date road conditions, visit, DriveBC.ca

Original:

A vehicle collision has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Sicamous as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident two kilometers west of Craigellachie.

The Eagle Valley Rescue Unit has been called to the scene but there is no word on any injuries to people involved.

The Trans-Canada is closed in both directions at this time and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

No detour is available.

