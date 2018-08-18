Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to accident

The Trans-Canada Highways is closed in both directions approximately 10 km east of Sicamous due to a vehicle accident at Myllinemi Rd between Sicamous and Malakwa.

The estimated timeline for re-openingthe highway to traffic is 8 p.m., though that timeline may change depending on cleanup efforts.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 due to vehicle incident at Myllinemi Rd between #Sicamous and #Malakwa. Estimated time of opening is 8:00 PM, no detour available. More details here: https://t.co/541bfWorM2 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 19, 2018

Reports on social media suggest traffic may now be slowly moving, but motorists should expect delays.