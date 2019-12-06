Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

The Trans-Canada highway is closed east of Revelstoke after a head on collision between two commercial vehicles early this morning.

According to the RCMP, police were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a collision near Albert Canyon, approximately 40 km east of Revelstoke. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and have potentially life threatening injuries.

“Police arrived on scene and located two commercial tractor trailers which had collided head-on, with both drivers being pinned inside the vehicles. Both required extrication by the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service as well as transportation to the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke by BC Ambulance Service,” wrote RCMP staff sergeant Kurt Grabinsky.

Drive BC said it doesn’t expect the highway to reopen until after 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

READ MORE: Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

Prior to the collision heavy snow had been falling all night with a snow fall warning from Environment Canada.

“The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed until the RCMP collision analyst conducts the investigation, and the vehicles can be removed from the road,” said Grabinsky.

“Following this, the roadway will need to be cleared by the local highways maintenance contractor EMCON and approved safe for travel by the Ministry of Transportation.”

He reminded drivers roadways are constructed for safe driving at or below the posted speed limit and driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road.

He encouraged drivers to slow down, drive the speed limit and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.

For up to date information when the highway reopens visit www.drivebc.ca.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Ride-share electric scooters hit the streets of Kelowna in 2020
Next story
Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Most Read