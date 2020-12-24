UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

UPDATE: 3:12 p.m

The Trans-Canada Highway at the Alberta border is now reopened as the vehicle incident has been cleared.

———-

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of the Alberta board due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is not on the B.C. side of the highway but instead in Alberta.

An assessment is in progress, however, no detour is available.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

CORRECTION – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident just east of Alberta border, not in BC, has closed the highway. Assessment in progress, no detour available. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2020

READ MORE: Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash