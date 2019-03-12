Trails closed in Kelowna regional park due to landslide

Tree trails are closed in Mission Creek Regional Park

Short sections of three trails in Mission Creek Regional Park are closed after a slope slide.

For the safety of visitors, regional parks staff has closed the area of the park at the Cottonwoods Bridge and three trails on the south side of the creek near the spawning channel up into the Sutherland Hills portion of the park, said the Regional District of the Central Okanagan in a news release.

“Until slope stability can be assessed, the Regional District urges park users to respect the barricades and trail closed signs,” said Brad Ackerman, parks services operations manager.

READ MORE: Vegetation removal in Mission Creek Regional Park

The affected portion of the trails will remain closed until further notice.

No debris has made its way into either the spawning channel or Mission Creek.

Visitors are encouraged to use any of the open trails within the 92-hectare regional park or visit www.regionaldistrict.com/pickapark for information about the 29 other regional parks.


