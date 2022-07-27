Traffic through Enderby re-routed due to gas leak

Traffic is being detoured around the City of Enderby Wednesday afternoon, July 27.
A crew working on a road rebuild on Mill Avenue, just off Highway 97A, inadvertently knocked off the cap of a natural gas line during construction.
Crews are on-scene to repair the damaged line.
Motorists are asked to use caution approaching Enderby and follow the traffic flow off the highway for the detour.
