Traffic is slow on KLO Road near Richter Street after a car jumped the curb and struck a tree outside an apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on scene and one person is being attended to by paramedics.

Traffic is backed up heading towards Gordon Drive.

Both the tree and the car appear to have sustained significant damage.

