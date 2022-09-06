(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Traffic slowed to a crawl after crash on Springfield Rd. in Kelowna

Occurred right around last bell on first day back at school

Power was partly knocked out at a busy intersection in Kelowna right as the bells rang to end the first day back at school.

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of Springfield Road and Gerstmar Road sent emergency crews to the scene around 3:30p.m. on Sept. 6.

It is believed that a motorhome was involved.

The crash left eastbound lanes on Springfield blocked, causing heavy traffic.

The traffic signal on the southeast corner of the intersection was heavily damaged, leaving only the pedestrian light working.

No ambulance was needed on scene.

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man wanted in connection with Ranchero shooting arrested in Salmon Arm neighbourhood
Next story
75% of B.C. autism service providers say care will be compromised under new hub model

Just Posted

Cracker and his bike, with his identity hidden (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Traffic slowed to a crawl after crash on Springfield Rd. in Kelowna

Mysen, the K9 (Kelowna RCMP/ Submitted)
Kelowna’s finest pooch is competing at police dog trials

Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School. (File photo/Captial News)
Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna to get 300 new student seats

Pop-up banner image