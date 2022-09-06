Traffic slowed to a crawl after crash on Springfield Rd. in Kelowna

Occurred right around last bell on first day back at school

Power was partly knocked out at a busy intersection in Kelowna right as the bells rang to end the first day back at school.

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of Springfield Road and Gerstmar Road sent emergency crews to the scene around 3:30p.m. on Sept. 6.

It is believed that a motorhome was involved.

The crash left eastbound lanes on Springfield blocked, causing heavy traffic.

The traffic signal on the southeast corner of the intersection was heavily damaged, leaving only the pedestrian light working.

No ambulance was needed on scene.

Follow signs around emergency crews and accident scenes – illegal u-turns hold up traffic @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/hHMqnQ2Pbp — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) September 6, 2022

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP