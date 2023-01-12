Traffic reduced to single lane at Bruhn Bridge, Highway 1, in Sicamous

The Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous will be open to single lane, alternating traffic only for the remainder of this week.
Until Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m., travellers should be prepared for possible delays at the Highway 1 bridge.
Crews are completing permanent repairs to the bridge’s guardrail which was damaged last summer in a multi-vehicle collision. A temporary concrete replacement has been in place since the damage was done.
