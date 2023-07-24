A crash at Gelltatly Road and Highway 97 has backed up traffic in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

A crash at Gelltatly Road and Highway 97 has backed up traffic in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Update: Traffic moving again on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a crash

Few details are available

Update: 11:02 a.m.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a crash at Gellatly Road earlier this morning.

Original

A crash at Gellatly Road and Highway 97 has snarled traffic in West Kelowna.

It is affecting the northbound lanes. Traffic is currently backed up to the Glenrosa overpass.

It is not known if anyone has been injured or how many vehicles are involved.

Capital News will update this story once more information is available.

