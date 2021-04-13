Traffic disruptions coming to Vernon’s Silver Star Road

Single-lane alternating traffic in the 6200 block of Silver Star Road starting Thursday, April 15 at 7:30 a.m. for the installation of water service. (City of Vernon)

Single-lane alternating traffic to be in effect while work is underway

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for a portion of Silver Star Road starting Thursday.

The 6200 block will be affected while water services are being installed.

The work, set to begin at 7:30 a.m. April 15, is expected to take one to two days to complete, but this timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Motorists will be directed by on-site traffic control personnel and some travel delays should be expected.

