Traffic disruptions coming to Vernon’s Silver Star Road
Single-lane alternating traffic to be in effect while work is underway
Single-lane alternating traffic in the 6200 block of Silver Star Road starting Thursday, April 15 at 7:30 a.m. for the installation of water service. (City of Vernon)
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for a portion of Silver Star Road starting Thursday.
The 6200 block will be affected while water services are being installed.
The work, set to begin at 7:30 a.m. April 15, is expected to take one to two days to complete, but this timeline may change if emergencies arise.
Motorists will be directed by on-site traffic control personnel and some travel delays should be expected.
