Traffic delays expected for up to 40 minutes along Lake Country road

Traffic along Pelmewash Parkway could be delayed for up to 40 minutes, according to the District of Lake Country.

Paving work will be in progress on Pelmewash Parkway starting the week of Aug. 20 to the end of the month.

Alternate routes are being recommended through Highway 97 on the west, or Oyama Rd on the east side of Wood Lake to travel between Winfield and Oyama to avoid delays through the construction zone, the district said in its news release.

READ MORE: What’s in a Name? Introducing Pelmewash Parkway

Phase 1 of the development of Pelmewash Parkway will be completed this summer to include a multi-use pathway, riparian restoration, parallel parking, lake access for small boats, and a dog beach and modest off-leash park.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.