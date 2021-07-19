Traffic closures on bridge east of Enderby begin Monday

Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, though open at top of each hour for traffic

An artist’s rendering of what the new Baxter Bridge on the Shuswap River 11 kilometres east of Enderby at Ashton Creek could look like. (Contributed)

Traffic closures on the Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek east of Enderby go every hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week starting Monday, July 19.

There are openings at the top of each hour to clear lined-up traffic.

The 71-year-old wooden structure 11 kilometres east of Enderby is having repairs done as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructures begins activities for a future bridge replacement.

The traffic closures are expected to run until early August.”

As we approach August 5, we will be assessing the works and activities required and will look to update as we near that date,” said Chad Marsh, bridge area manager for the ministry.

The repairs are expected to take six-to-eight weeks to complete.

Work will involve installing steel pipe jackets around the existing aging timber piles, as well as replacing a number of structural components on the bridge.

The need for these repairs was identified during a recent inspection of the bridge. These repairs will keep the structure in safe operating condition, while the ministry continues with engineering and other preparatory activities for the future replacement of the bridge.

The ministry is planning for a modern two-lane steel and concrete bridge that will increase safety and reliability and create better traffic flow.

READ MORE: Replacement bridgework east of Enderby to commence

READ MORE:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Construction