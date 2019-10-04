(File)

Traffic changes upcoming on Benvoulin and KLO roads

Water utility infrastructure upgrades will cause traffic changes starting Oct. 7

Due to upgrades in the water utility infrastructure, road construction starting the week of Oct. 7 will require traffic interruptions on sections of Benvoulin Road and KLO Road.

Starting Monday, Oct. 7, and until mid- to late-October, motorists are advised to expect traffic pattern changes on Benvoulin Road between Munson and Fisher roads. Lane shifts will be in place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Construction work will also occur at night between Oct. 7 and 11, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., during which time partial lane closures will be in place.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 9, and until mid- to late-October, a section of KLO Road between Leader Road and the KLO bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Properties along the roads will still be accessible.

The construction is part of the $86-million Integrated Water Project, which is expected to be completed by 2021. As of Sept. 1, approximately 85 per cent of the nearly 79 kilometres of new water main has been installed, and properties will continue to be connected to the new water utility system over the next year.

