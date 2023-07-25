Traffic brought to a standstill crossing bridge into Kelowna

A multi-vehicle collision just over the east side of William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna has slowed northbound traffic in West Kelowna to a crawl.

Emergency services were called to the scene of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street around 11:15a.m. on the morning of July 25, with two vehicles needing a tow blocking multiple lanes of Harvey.

Northbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper stretched back as far as Mt. Boucherie Secondary School. all the way to the scene of the crash.

An ambulance was on scene, though it is unknown the extent of any injuries that may have occurred.

READ MORE: Section of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna to close for maintenance

READ MORE: Highway 97 between Lake Country, Vernon blocked following hay fire

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar accidentcar crashCity of KelownaRCMP