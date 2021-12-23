Traffic backed up on Highway 33. (Image: Wayne Dorman)

Traffic backed up on Highway 33 following 2 crashes

Two seperate collisions are causing issues on Highway 33

Traffic is backed up on Highway 33 after emergency crews responded to two separate crashes.

The first crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 33 at Daves Road and involved at least three vehicles. All of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic backed up on Highway 33. (Image: Wayne Dorman)

The highway was closed while tow trucks were on the scene.

Then about 3:30 p.m., there was another crash on Highway 33 at Pyman Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the second crash.

Motorists should expect delays.

