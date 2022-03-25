Traffic backed up on Harvey following 3 vehicle crash

A three-car collision is blocking a northbound lane of Harvey Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is badly damaged. Those on scene say the occupants of the vehicles did not appear to be seriously injured, however, one person was being looked over by BC Ambulance. Two trucks had to be called.

Traffic is backed up headed northbound on Harvey while emergency crews are on scene.

car crashKelowna