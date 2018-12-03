Traffic backed up near Barlee Road and Highway 97

A car crash has slowed traffic in both directions

Update: 12:14 p.m.

Emergency crews are now on scene.

The accident between a white pick-up truck and silver SUV is still affecting traffic patterns.

Original

Traffic is backed up in both directions after a car accident near Barlee Road and Hardy Street on Highway 97.

Emergency crews are not on scene yet.

Plan alternate routes if possible.

There is no further information available at this time.

