Traffic is backed up moving through West Kelowna Friday morning due to a single vehicle crash near the Butt Road intersection on HIghway 97.

Though a tow-truck has removed the vehicle, the incident happened around 9 :30 a.m.

It’s unclear whether there were injuries.

