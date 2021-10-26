The Township of Spallumcheen is updating its brand and logo, and wants the public’s help in deciding its new look. A brand discovery survey is open online until Dec. 5, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

Township of Spallumcheen getting makeover

The Township of Spallumcheen is getting an update to its brand and logo and wants the public’s help in deciding its new look.

Spallumcheen was recently awarded funding from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior to update its brand and logo in a way that captures the community’s values and character.

“Over many years, our current brand has been our flagship and our symbol of home. It has served us well,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “We now see a new opportunity for our brand to better reflect the progress and growth we’ve made together as a community. We want to engage with our residents to see how our current brand is performing and if an updated logo and brand is necessary for the next phase of our story together.”

To ensure the new brand and logo properly reflects the community, the township has launched a survey for residents and business owners to offer their opinions on what they love about Spallumcheen and what they envision for its future.

The online survey is open until Sunday, Dec. 5. A paper copy of the survey is also available at the Township Office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way. Completed paper copies must be returned to the Township Office by Friday, Dec. 3.

Those who provide their feedback to the survey will be entered into a draw for one of three gift cards: $75 to Caravan Farm Theatre, $50 to Home Hardware and $25 to Edge of the Earth Winery.

For more information, visit www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca/brand.

