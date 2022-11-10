Townhouse under construction goes up in flames in Penticton

A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)

7:30 a.m. Thursday

Townhouses under construction on South Main have gone up in flames Thursday morning.

Numerous people took to Facebook around 6:30 a.m. posting pictures and video of the huge flames that could be seen throughout Penticton.

The townhouse under construction is located at South Main and Pineview.

Some people are reporting they heard a huge boom before the flames started. Penticton Fire is currently on scene.

South Main is currently closed from Pineview to Green Avenue.

The Western News has reached out to the fire department for more information. The story will be updated when more information is available.

