Townhouse project proposed for Rutland

Kelowna City Council will be discussing a new Rutland townhouse development at a meeting on Monday.
If approved, the cluster of three buildings will have nine units which feature 3 storey, two, bedroom, double garage homes with rooftop terraces.
The homes will be open plan living with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
The single-family home that currently occupies the land would be demolished if the plan is approved.
If the project is given the go-ahead from the city, the development permit will be valid for two years.
