Town hall meeting calls West Kelowna residents

West Kelowna council is inviting residents to discuss concerns that are affecting the city.
A town hall meeting has been called for June 27 to provide the public with an opportunity to discuss city-wide matters related to crime, vagrancy, open drug use and other issues that have been reported to have negatively impacted the downtown core.
The town hall meeting will be at Westbank Lions Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be facilitated by a third party.
Members of West Kelowna council will be on-hand to observe and listen to the concerns brought forward by residents.
Those looking to provide their input will be given up to two minutes for personal remarks.
