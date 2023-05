Crash happened around 11a.m. on May 9

Traffic was slowed along Gordon Drive in the Mission neighbourhood on the morning of May 9 after a two-vehicle crash.

A t-bone occurred at the intersection of Gordon and Paret Road around 11a.m., sending one driver to hospital.

Fire, police and ambulance all attended to the scene.

The road was cleared by 11:35a.m.

