Top o’ the mornin’ to ya: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna

There will even be a special event for the dogs during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Central Okanagan

Hang on to your tall velvet green hats, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be taking over the Central Okanagan.

Sip green beer on your bar hopping journey to find the end of the rainbow while linking arms and skipping with your best drinking mates over to these great events. A special event for our furry friends will also be held this weekend.

But first, here’s a little history before you embark on your green tinted journey on March 17.

1. St. Patrick was a fifth-century bishop and missionary in Ireland but wasn’t actually Irish.

2. Corned beef and cabbage are staple foods of the event.

3. St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland is considered a national holiday.

READ MORE: 4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

Here’s where to go celebrate:

The Train Station Pub

Is offering Irish corned beef poutine for $13, Guinness BBQ wings for $14.25, and a Dublin burger for $18.75.

St. Patrick’s Day Mixer Tour

Tour downtown Kelowna starting at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery March 16. Tour four distilleries for a tasting of a beer and wine. Tickets are $40.

St. Patrick’s Day Dance

Celebrate at the Army & Navy Air Force Veterans Unit Kelowna #376 on Dougall Road, March 16. Cover is $5 and will have a DJ. The kitchen opens at 7 p.m.

ShamROCK celebrations

Hosted by denim on the diamond, starts at 5 p.m., March 16 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Tickets are $40 and the event features live entertainment from DJs to Celtic dancers.

St Pawtricks Day dog parade

Held at the Peachland Recreation Centre from 10 to 12 p.m. March 17, this march will be a hoot. Dress up your kids and dogs for the parade. Prizes will be given and you can walk with the Peachland mayor.

St Paddy’s Day

CRAFT Beer Market in Kelowna’s downtown is hosting an event from 3 to 8 p.m., March 17. Live music will be offered along with some delicious craft beer.

READ MORE: Irish Rovers celebrate 50 years with farewell tour

READ MORE: Dozens of impaired Kelowna drivers ticketed on St. Patrick’s Day

READ MORE: Irish Rovers celebrate 50 years with farewell tour

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video
Next story
Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

Just Posted

Morton: Arming children with language to combat predators

During the interview of a lifetime with Tarana Burke, founder of the… Continue reading

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna

There will even be a special event for the dogs during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Central Okanagan

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Most Read