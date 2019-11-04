Top Kelowna companies recognized at Business Excellence Awards

The awards ceremony took place at the Delta Grand on Friday night

The founder of Kelowna’s JDS Group of Companies was the receiver of the Business Leader of the Year award at this Business Excellence Awards. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce recognized 12 businesses during its annual business awards gala held on Nov. 1.

The sold-out event drew 475 people to the Delta Grand.

“We had a great evening, celebrating twelve outstanding businesses and learning about their organizations,” said chamber president Nikki Csek.

“The icing on the cake was applauding Jeff Stibbard of JDS Group as he accepted his business leader of the year honour, and hearing his unforgettable acceptance speech. Every year awards get better and better.”

READ MORE: Three Kelowna residents receive award for help to save a man’s life

Valens GroWorks Corporation took home two prizes as the winner of large business of the year award and its CEO Tyler Robson won the young entrepreneur of the year award.

“Our independent judging panel ensured that we recognized the best of the best in 2019,” said Csek.

“On behalf of our event co-sponsors Business Development Bank and Farris LLP and all our multiple award and event sponsors, I congratulate the winners. Kelowna is a great place to do business and celebrate home home-grown success.”

Cannary Packaging took home the rising star award.

Founded in 2018 by the pioneers of the cannabis industry, its in-house design team crafts branding identities that successfully bring their clients’ products to market. They are a leading provider of high-quality ancillary products for the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

The Peacock Sheridan Group won the small business of the year award while Hergott Law won the mid-sized business of the year.

The other winners included, Predator Ridge Resort (market campaign of the year), Kelowna Museums Society (arts and entertainment achievement), Serviss Wealth Management (micro business of the year), The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank (not-for-profit excellence), Body Autobody and Glass (social leadership), Kelowna Concierge (excellence in tourism) and Agents of Discovery (technology innovator).

READ MORE: Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint