Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

(Humboldt Broncos Twitter)

A GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $8.5 million dollars for the victims of a fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team is one of the online platform’s top-five most successful campaigns.

Here’s a look at the ranking as of April 11, 2018:

Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund — US$21.51 million

The fund connects people who have experienced sexual harassment or assault in the workplace with public relations and legal teams. The campaign is still accepting donations and says the money will ultimately be administered by the National Women’s Law Center.

Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — US$11.87 million

The fund was set up for the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed. The beneficiary — the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — began distributing donations in early March.

Support Victims of Pulse Shooting — US$7.85 million

The campaign set up to support the victims of the June 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed. The money was disbursed in September 2016.

Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund — US$6.82 million

The fund was set up to support the victims of a Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead. The campaign is still accepting donations.

Funds for Humboldt Broncos — C$8.59 million (about US$6.8 million)

The online fundraiser for the victims of the April 6 bus crash in Saskatchewan is the largest ever to come out of Canada on the GoFundMe platform. The campaign was launched on April 6 and is still accepting donations.

The Canadian Press

