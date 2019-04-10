Top 40 Over 40: Okanagan woman’s career heads in many directions

Ginny Becker is being honoured in BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

Ginny Becker’s career has been a unique combination of sales, business development, conference design management, marketing, leadership, fundraising, project management and non-profit work.

After completing university, she and her husband returned to the Okanagan.

Becker had her heart set on working in a locally relevant industry and found her footing within the wine industry.

It instilled a desire to work in areas where she could see the impact and feel connected to the community.

She is being honoured this year by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program.

Becker had the opportunity to work in a number of roles throughout the tourism industry which was followed by a 15-year path through the health care sector.

Each of these roles was based in Kelowna and afforded her the opportunity to build a strong professional network throughout the community, according to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna lawyer honoured for community involvement

Three years ago, Becker made the jump into the non-profit sector, finding the opportunity to work in an environment that allows you to go home at the end of the day knowing that your efforts had somehow improved the landscape of the community even just a fraction is a rewarding feeling.

Today, she is working as the executive director of the Kelowna Foundation, an organization dedicated to doing project-based work that directly benefit the community.

The foundation’s priority project today is the development of the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna lawyer honoured for community involvement

Over the years she’s had the opportunity to lead many projects and teams. She’s a true believer in a collaborative leadership model.

She also firmly believes that truly great leaders greatest strength lies in their ability to find amazing individuals and then empower them to do extraordinary work.

She has been an active supporter of the work of Diabetes Canada since 2005. Over the last three years, Becker and her sister have combined forces to fundraise and advocate for this important work.

The duo have participated in two international marathon events as Team Diabetes Ambassadors and will embark on their third event in May. They have raised almost $60,000 towards furthering research and care for this deeply personal cause.

READ MORE: Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna business owner, dedicated hockey mom recognized for leadership

Becker has always tried to connect to the community as often as possible by volunteering at events like the United Way breakfast preparation, ringing the bells for the Salvation Army at Christmas time with her children and getting connected through her kid’s school and extracurricular activities.

Especially as a parent, she says it is very important for her to set an example for her children on the value of giving back and the personal feeling of reward that comes with getting involved.

READ MORE: Top 40 Over 40: Okanagan woman chairs many committees while running her own business

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.