Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Baldy Mountain Resort will stay open until the end of Easter weekend

Baldy Mountain Resort has had so much snow fall they are extending their season for one extra weekend. Now everyone can enjoy the amazing snow conditions until Easter weekend April 7 to 9, the ski resort near Oliver announced.

Around 400 centimetres has fallen on Baldy this ski season with snow still coming down.

This final weekend we will be offering their frozen rate early bird season pass which includes a free entry into Slush Cup.

The ski mountain’s famous Slush Cup is taking place this year on April 9.

To mark the end of the season, people can take their turn at skiing across some water.

In 2018, Baldy shared a video of a skier doing a flip into the cold water.

Snow School will not be in operations but rentals will be available. Eagle chair will be open with the large terrain park. Sugarlump is closed with magic carpet open.

Over at Apex Mountain, they say it’s been the best March on record with over 40 cm of new snow in the past week alone.

They have a base of over 245 cm.

READ MORE: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
Leaping leprechauns! St. Patrick’s day event in West Kelowna for inclusive playground

Just Posted

Houses under construction. (Black Press file photo)
Providing affordable housing continues to be pressing issue for Kelowna council

Have fun for a good cause on St. Patrick's Day. (Contributed)
Leaping leprechauns! St. Patrick’s day event in West Kelowna for inclusive playground

(Photo: Pixabay)
Kelowna charity group hosting panel to discuss discrimination in favour of able-bodied

(The Doobie Brothers/Wikimedia)
Listen to the music of the Doobie Brothers in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image