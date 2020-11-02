Too many people at Okanagan Halloween party

It was an expensive Halloween for a Vernon homeowner.
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a home in the 6000 block of Tronson Road, in Okanagan Landing, for a report of disturbance Saturday, Oct. 31, at about 11 p.m.
There was a report of a fight between two intoxicated people at a Halloween party.
While on-scene, police found the number of guests exceeded the limits set out in the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).
The homeowner was fined $230.
“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind the public of the absolute importance of following the CRMA guidelines set forth by the Provincial Health Officer,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
