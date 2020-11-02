Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)

Too many people at Okanagan Halloween party

Police called to Vernon home for report of party fight; found more people than allowed under COVID

It was an expensive Halloween for a Vernon homeowner.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a home in the 6000 block of Tronson Road, in Okanagan Landing, for a report of disturbance Saturday, Oct. 31, at about 11 p.m.

There was a report of a fight between two intoxicated people at a Halloween party.

While on-scene, police found the number of guests exceeded the limits set out in the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).

The homeowner was fined $230.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind the public of the absolute importance of following the CRMA guidelines set forth by the Provincial Health Officer,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

READ MORE: Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna


Coronavirus Halloween RCMP

