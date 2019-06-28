Too hot in Kelowna kitchen: oven fire knocked down quickly

An oven fire at a Chinese food restaurant on Glenmore Road was quickly knocked down just after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Kelowna fire crews were called to the Wok Inn restaurant after smoke was confirmed at the location.

The strip mall on Glenmore Road was evacuated and the fire alarm was pulled.

Multiple fire crews were called in, but moments later were told to stand down as the fire had already been knocked down.

Crews remained on scene to investigate and ventilate the building. Neighbouring businesses were able to return a few moments after the evacuation.

