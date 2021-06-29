Sidewalk (file photo)

Sidewalk (file photo)

Too hot for Vernon sidewalks to handle

Pavement heaves in heat wave, city says; take caution while travelling

It is so hot sidewalks are shifting.

The City of Vernon issued a warning to pedestrians that several sidewalks have heaved as the heat caused the materials to expand.

Crews will mark locations affected, the city said, but no repairs will be made until the heat wave has passed.

The city is encouraging visitors and residents to take caution as they travel through town.

Sidewalk issues should be reported to the city’s operations department online at vernon.ca, by phone at 250-550-6757 or through the Vernon Connect app.

READ MORE: Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination
Next story
Surrey woman dies after being pinned against truck in rural Tulameen

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Cannabis. (Unsplash photo)
Kelowna council looks to remedy downtown pot shop ‘deficit’

A husband accidentally locked his wife and dog on their Vernon rooftop patio Tuesday morning, June 29, went to work and posted the event to social media which drew hilarious reaction and helpful hints for the husband. The wife and dog were rescued. (Facebook photo)
Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has advanced into the second round of men’s singles at the Wimbledon Championships in London Tuesday, June 29, scoring a straight sets win over a Spanish opponent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Rycroft)
Vernon tennis star sweeps into Round 2 at Wimbledon